I know it's Monday and you're busy "working" (i.e. hiding in the bathroom at work), but I need you to stop, shut up, and read. Frontier Airlines is is running a flash sale with 90% off flights right now -- for one day only. So if you know what's good for you, you'll drop everything -- including, but not limited to your job, kids, house plants, etc -- and book a trip.
You really don't have time to think it over either. Throw caution to the wind and whip out the Visa. According to The Points Guy, this is a flash sale, meaning you have until midnight on October 14 to lock down these deals.
The bare bones, budget airline has one-way fares starting at $18 and round-trips for $37 to tons of places across the United States, including New Orleans, Austin, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Miami, and even Puerto Rico.
To take advantage of the discount, you have to apply the promo code SAVE90 during the booking process.
Now because this is America, land of free and home of the stipulations, your trip does have to fall before December 18, 2019 and excludes a bunch of blackout dates, including November 2, 9, 11, and 22-30 along with December 1 and 2.
You'll also want to bear in mind Frontier's mainstay conditions; carry-on and checked bags are subject to additional fees, and choosing your own seat assignment will cost you, too. Annoying, but c'mon -- if you're flying to Vegas and back for under $75, I think you can afford a few extra bucks for baggage. Or just plan to pack light ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
