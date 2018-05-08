This Airline Has $20 Fares For Your Spring Vacation

Spring is sweeping across the country, and it's a good time to plan your next weekend away. Frontier Airlines might be able to help you finally cross the world's largest ball of twine off your bucket list because it's running another of its $20 sales. You can dig up one-way fares for $20, and round-trip flights for as little as $38.40.
The sale is expansive. There are 54 routes with $20 one-way fares and almost 100 routes with one-way fares for $29 or less. You'll find deals flying out of Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Washington DC and many other cities.
To get these prices, you need to buy your tickets before midnight on May 9 for flights that must be taken by June 6.
Winter Starbucks Beverages Around The World
Of course, it's important to remember Frontier is a budget airline. The sticker price is impressive, but the final price can balloon rapidly when you factor in fees for luggage and seat selection. However, you can avoid the seat fee by having it assigned to you at the airport. And it doesn't hurt if you can pack like a champion.
Despite the fees, you can still turn the sale into a cheap trip somewhere great, like, say, a beautiful and underrated beach.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.