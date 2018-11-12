This Airline Is Offering 90% Off Flights From Dozens of Cities

There are truly so many good reasons for wanting to escape daily life right now. The continued (and occasionally crazy) fallout from the midterm elections, Christmas creep taking over stores the second you were done trick-or-treating, looming Thanksgiving dinner conversations with family, or the unnerving gaze of Gritty among them. A cheap flight out of town might bring a welcome change to your routine.
Frontier Airlines has a new sale running that offers 90% off flights in honor of Veterans Day when you use the code "SAVE90." Unlike many Veterans Day sales, the offer is not limited to veterans and active-duty service members. The discount is hacked off the flight price and not taxes or other airline fees. So, the cheapest flights from the budget airline don't have a massive price reduction. (See example flight below.) More expensive flights
To get on in on those sweet, sweet cheap flights, you need to purchase tickets by midnight on November 13. There are limited dates available, but maybe it works perfectly with your schedule. The sale dates include November 14, 28-30; December 1, 3-6, 8, 11-12, 15; January 8-9, 12, 15-16, 19, 22-23, 26, 29-30, and February 2, or 5-6.
It bears repeating that Frontier is a budget airline. The airline has all the issues you should expect from any low-cost carrier. It can be a useful solution for certain kinds of trips, especially short ones where you're traveling solo. However, the airline's on-time arrival rate is poor, and you will be charged for all the extras, including bags, seat selection, and a meal.
Maybe that's just the push you need to do something unexpected for yourself right when everyone is trying to get you to spend money on gifts for others and cheap junk no one could possibly need.
