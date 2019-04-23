This Airline's Sale Will Land You $20 Flights Around the U.S.

When it rains, it pours. There are flights deals to just about anywhere you'd like to go. Cheap flights to Hawaii. JetBlue's flash sale has $20 flights. Southwest has $49 flights. Sun Country has $39 one-way flights. And, now, Frontier is running a two-day sale with one-way flights for as little as $20.
The sale lasts until midnight on April 24 and is valid on flights taken by May 15. With $20 flights available in both directions, as seen in the example below, you can get a round-trip flight for just $38.60.
The airline has 55 routes with $20 flights and more than 110 routes with flights under $30. The departure cities include Atlanta, Birmingham, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Long Island, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Tampa, and many others.
Frontier is a low-cost carrier. That means you shouldn't click "purchase" until you have a good idea of what the fees will look like. Frontier charges for bags beyond your personal item and for "extras" like picking your seat or getting a meal. If you're traveling a short distance for a short time, maybe you can get by on a personal item and no food service. If that's the case, you're in for an awfully cheap journey.
If not, it would behoove you to take a look around at other sales taking place right now. There are a lot of options for a cheap vacation, and it doesn't even have to turn out like Clark Griswold planned your trek.
