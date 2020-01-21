Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Are Just $278 Right Now

It sure seems like there are going to cheap flights to Hawaii persistently, forever and ever until the end of time. That's not at all true, but there have been almost constant good deals on flights to Hawaii since the calendar flipped to 2020.
Right now, you can find round-trip flights to Hawaii for $278. As we've mentioned previously, it's not a sale from a single airline, but a handful with low prices, including United, American, Alaska, Hawaiian, and Delta. Because of that, the cities with the best offers have been changing some throughout the month. Nonetheless, the tickets definitely aren't just on the west coast.
Here are some of the lowest round-trip fares available right now.
To Kona (KOA)
- Albuquerque: $381
- Burbank: $356
- Chicago: $430
- Dallas: $451
- Indianapolis: $537
- Las Vegas: $356
- Long Beach: $377
- Los Angeles: $298
- Oakland: $278
- Ontario: $356
- Reno: $356
- Sacramento: $304
- Santa Ana: $356
To Honolulu (HNL)
- Albuquerque: $354
- Boise: $351
- Burbank: $356
- Chicago: $469
- Denver: $408
- Indianapolis: $534
- Las Vegas: $296
- Long Beach: $356
- Los Angeles: $368
- Minneapolis: $466
- Oakland: $278
- Ontario: $356
- Phoenix: $351
- Reno: $356
- Sacramento: $283
- Santa Ana: $356
To Kauai (LIH)
- Boise: $351
- Boston: $514
- Burbank: $356
- Chicago: $430
- Dallas: $451
- Indianapolis: $532
- Las Vegas: $351
- Los Angeles: $298
- Oakland: $278
- Ontario: $356
- Reno: $356
- Sacramento: $296
- Santa Ana: $356
To Maui (OGG)
- Albuquerque: $356
- Billings: $446
- Boise $351
- Boston: $486
- Bozeman: $447
- Burbank: $356
- Chicago: $451
- Columbus: $516
- Denver: $421
- Indianapolis: $536
- Kansas City: $486
- Las Vegas: $296
- Long Beach: $337
- Los Angeles: $328
- Minneapolis: $517
- Missoula: $434
- New Orleans: $504
- New York: $496
- Oakland: $278
- Reno: $356
- Sacramento: $278
- Santa Ana: $356
With a pile of airlines involved and the possibility that you might have two airlines with close prices, it's worth examining the extras before you buy. Each airline except Alaska will charge you extra for seat selection at the basic economy level. Moreover, United doesn't offer a free full-size carry-on, which is a big deal since every one of these airlines will charge you $30 to check a bag.
But, seriously, at some point, there probably won't be constant flights to Hawaii in the $300 range. If you've been thinking about jumping on a deal like this, heading to Honolulu, and sipping a beer on the beach, this is a pretty good time to make it happen.
