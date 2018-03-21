Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Just Dropped to $177

It was just a day ago we extolled the benefits of price wars on flights to Hawaii. On Monday, flights in the low $300 range could be found flying out of a number of US cities. On Tuesday, fares dropped even further through Alaska Airlines.
Right now, you can find round-trip flights to Hawaii for as little as $177 in April and May, which is an insanely ridiculous price. The best news -- okay the second best piece of news -- is that many of the flights are non-stop, and it's not a budget airline that will charge you for luggage, food, and seat selections.
Cheap routes include $177 from San Francisco to Maui (OGG) or Kona (KOA), Oakland to Kona, and San Jose to Maui. Earlier on Tuesday there were also deals out of Los Angeles, but it goes to show that sub-$200 prices aren't going to last long. You have to move quickly if you hope to be bragging about your Hawaiian vacation later on.
To snag an island vacation in the spring, search for flights using Google Flights. It offers an easy two-month view that will make it convenient to track down the cheapest flights. You could then head over to Momondo.com, where you'll likely be able to shave another few dollars off your fare if you drop in the details you grabbed from Google Flights.
Most of the routes listed above have round-trip flights for $197 if you're looking on Google Flights. That drops down to $177 over on Momondo. Get on it, and then start planning a spring vacation that will make your friends jealous.
