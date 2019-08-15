Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Just Dropped to $198

Lately, it feels like airfare to Hawaii drops pretty low once a month or so. However, this most recent price drop is pretty damn low. You can find non-stop, round-trip flights to Hawaii for as little as $198. (Though, not every low-cost ticket will be non-stop.)
These fares aren't coming from any one airline's sale. Prices are low across a number of carriers, including Sun Country, United, and Alaska, as highlighted by Scott's Cheap Flights. So, your best bet is to hop onto Google Flights and dig around to see what kind of prices are available from your departure city. Many of the lowest prices will be found from January through March of 2020, but there are plenty available in the fall of 2019 as well.
A fair number of best prices are from the west coast, but if you dig around you can find lower-than-average prices from other cities as well. Here's a sampling of some of the cheapest round-trip fares.
To Kona from:
- Burbank ($330)
- Calgary ($299)
- Los Angeles ($348)
- Oakland ($263)
- Sacramento ($388)
- San Diego ($321)
- San Francisco ($399)
- San Jose ($198)
- Santa Ana ($388)
To Honolulu from:
- Boise ($351)
- Burbank ($355)
- Las Vegas ($354)
- Long Beach ($398)
- Los Angeles ($318)
- Oakland ($299)
- Ontario ($355)
- Portland ($318)
- Reno ($385)
- Sacramento ($287)
- San Diego ($348)
- San Francisco ($298)
- San Jose ($295)
- Santa Ana ($355)
- Spokane ($380)
To Kauai from:
- Burbank ($318)
- Calgary ($358)
- Los Angeles ($348)
- Oakland ($263)
- Reno ($395)
- San Diego ($343)
- San Jose ($198)
- Seattle ($396)
To Maui from:
- Albuquerque ($355)
- Boise ($351)
- Burbank ($355)
- Calgary ($361)
- Las Vegas ($355)
- Long Beach ($377)
- Los Angeles ($398)
- Oakland ($315)
- Ontario ($355)
- Portland ($355)
- Reno ($355)
- Sacramento ($378)
- San Diego ($355)
- San Francisco ($358)
- San Jose ($295)
- Santa Ana ($355)
If one of those flights is calling your name, get on it. The fares aren't likely to remain low for long. Prices like this tend to hang around for just a bit before rising back toward the norm for the season. Additionally, since there are a number of different airlines with low prices, check the baggage policies before booking. Those fees could cause your ticket price to be higher than expected if you aren't able to travel light.
But if everything lines up for you, get moving. You'll be chowing down on spam musubi and traipsing through the breweries of Kaka'ako before you know it.
