Flights to Hawaii Have Dropped to $258 Round Trip

New year, new you, or something, right? It's pretty easy to forget your resolutions. You're best off getting to it right away, especially if you told yourself you're going to do something spontaneous or just something to surprise yourself.
One thing to consider is a cheap flight to Hawaii. Round-trip flights can be found for $258 right now. As per usual, the cheapest flights are from the west coast, but there are good deals all over the country, so it's worth digging beyond the list below to see if there are good prices near your city. Most of the deals are for travel from late January through May. Though, the dates on the lowest prices will vary by departure city.
It's important to note, however, that there isn't any one specific sale taking place. There are simply a lot of good prices available from airlines like Alaska, Hawaiian, Delta, and United, among others. Here are some of the best prices you can find digging through Google Flights at the moment.
To Honolulu (HNL)
- from Anchorage: $457
- from Boise: $351
- from Boston: $475
- from Burbank: $356
- from Calgary: $375
- from Chicago: $475
- from Las Vegas: $291
- from Los Angeles: $338
- from New York: $474
- from Oakland: $278
- from Phoenix: $387
- from Portland: $278
- from Reno: $356
- from Sacramento: $328
- from San Diego: $287
- from San Francisco: $258
- from San Jose: $283
- from Seattle: $296
- from Spokane: $360
To Maui (OGG)
- from Albuquerque: $351
- from Boston: $475
- from Boise: $351
- from Burbank: $356
- from Calgary: $356
- from Chicago: $413
- from Las Vegas: $296
- from Los Angeles: $278
- from New York: $474
- from Oakland: $278
- from Phoenix: $279
- from Portland: $296
- from Reno: $356
- from Sacramento: $278
- from San Diego: $258
- from San Francisco: $258
- from San Jose: $258
- from Seattle: $296
To Kauai (LIH)
- from Boston: $551
- from Burbank: 3$56
- from Los Angeles: $328
- from New York: $500
- from Portland: $311
- from San Diego: $296
- from San Francisco: $308
- from San Jose: $278
- from Seattle: $296
To Kona (KOA)
- from Boston: $519
- from Burbank: $356
- from Calgary: $305
- from Los Angeles: $298
- from New York: $516
- from Oakland: $278
- from Phoenix: $362
- from Portland: $296
- from San Diego: $296
- from San Francisco: $279
- from San Jose: $278
- from Seattle: $296
Be sure to look into what extras the airline offers when booking. With a variety of airlines offering low prices, it's worth seeing which ones charge extra for food, seat selection, or a checked bag.
Additionally, you'll want to buy quickly. Unlike some flight sales that have a set timeline, these are just good prices that are likely to disappear quickly. But, if you take advantage while the getting is good, you might wind up with a cheap flight to Hawaii during the peak season to start the year.
