Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Have Dropped to $295

Despite feeling like July snuck up on you and it's time to start really enjoying summer, it's not a bad time to plan a trip for the fall. Flights to Hawaii are surprisingly cheap at the moment. You can find round-trip flights for as little as $295.
Yes, this happens from time to time, but it's certainly no guarantee that you'll pop dates into a search and discover tickets for under $300. But that's what you'll find right now from many locations along the west coast. (There are a few other cities with cheaper than usual prices included below.) The bulk of the low fares are available through Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines with travel dates between August and December, as highlighted by Scott's Cheap Flights. The airline and exact dates will vary by city.
Flying into Honolulu, you can find cheap flights from Las Vegas ($354), Los Angeles ($413), Oakland ($298), Portland ($338), Sacramento ($410), San Diego ($355), San Francisco ($298), San Jose ($295), and Seattle ($427).
Heading to Maui, there are flights from Chicago ($535), Denver ($403), Las Vegas ($355), Los Angeles ($408), Oakland ($318), Portland ($338), Sacramento ($378), San Diego ($338), San Francisco ($358), San Jose ($318), and Seattle ($388).
There are also good prices to Kauai from Chicago ($549), Los Angeles ($434), New York ($535), Oakland ($378), San Diego ($358), San Jose ($358), and Seattle ($398). To Kona, you'll find flights from Los Angeles ($438), New York ($533), Oakland ($295), Sacramento ($331), San Diego ($290), San Francisco ($378), San Jose ($295), and Seattle ($438).
However, if you really want to be on one of these flights, buy soon. When tickets are this affordable, especially outside of a flight sale, prices can rise quickly as the tickets disappear. But jump on it, and you'll be downing Spam musubi before a coworker can try to tell you how aloha means hello and goodbye.
