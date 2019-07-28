Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Have Dropped to $295

The oppressive heat wave that just ran its spindly fingers across the US might make a tropical vacation seem like a bad idea at the moment. But come fall, it's going to seem awfully appealing. So, if your dehydration headache will let you think that far ahead, consider taking a look at the cheap flights to Hawaii currently available for trips in August through December.
There isn't a specific sale going on, just a deluge of affordable fares on airlines like Hawaiian, United, American, and others. You'll find round-trip flights for as little as $295. Of course, the cheapest treks are flying from the west coast, but there are currently lower than average prices from many cities.
To give you an idea of the prices available, here is a list of destinations and departure cities that are a hell of a good deal right now.
You can get to Honolulu from Albuquerque ($411), Boise ($351), Boston ($554), Burbank ($355), Calgary ($370), Chicago ($594), Dallas ($479), Las Vegas ($354), Long Beach ($434), Los Angeles ($358), New York ($548), Ontario ($355), Portland ($348), Reno ($375), San Diego ($355), San Francisco ($298), San Jose ($295), Santa Ana ($355), Spokane ($355), and Washington, DC ($595).
There are flights to Kauai from Albuquerque ($412), Burbank ($343), Calgary ($368), Chicago ($551), Indianapolis ($479), Las Vegas ($421), Nashville ($487), New Orleans ($477), New York ($576), Portland ($365), Reno ($345), San Jose ($368), Santa Ana ($343), and Washington, DC ($565). You head to Kona from Boston ($538), Burbank ($333), Calgary ($294), Dallas ($492), Indianapolis ($476), New York ($541), Portland ($396), Reno ($335), San Diego ($300), San Francisco ($397), San Jose ($295), Santa Ana ($333), Spokane ($384), and Washington, DC ($578).
Lastly, you can get to Maui from Albuquerque ($355), Boise ($351), Boston ($541), Burbank ($355), Chicago ($539), Las Vegas ($355), Nashville ($477), New Orleans ($495), New York ($548), Ontario ($355), Portland ($355), Reno ($355), San Diego ($355), San Francisco ($358), San Jose ($295), Santa Ana ($355), and Washington, DC ($521).
The World's Tallest Pendulum Ride Is Now Open!
If you want to take advantage of these prices, it's worth buying tickets soon. These seats could be gone in a hurry, causing prices to rise quickly.
The prices look good but examine the details of your ticket before clicking "buy." Most of these low-priced tickets are for basic economy seats. The fees change with each airline. For instance, if your tickets are through United, basic economy seats do not include early seat selection, checked luggage, or carry-on bags. A checked bag would cost you $30, but you could get a $45 upgrade to regular economy that includes early seat selection and a carry-on bag. Other airlines, like Delta, will have a bag included with your ticket purchase.
Then start plotting the Spam-inspired foods you'll eat and the gorgeous beaches on which you'll be taking a nap.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.