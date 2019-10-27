Flights to Hawaii Have Dropped to $278 Round Trip

It's hard to pinpoint the exact moment that fall starts to feel like winter. For a good chunk of the country, the moment might be sneaking up on you. It's probably a good time to start thinking about vacationing somewhere warm, like Hawaii. You can find round-trip tickets to the islands for $278 right now.
The available flights aren't part of a single sale but from a pile of airlines, including American, Alaska, Delta, Hawaiian, and United. The prices are alluring, but since there are a few airlines involved, be sure to get a sense of their baggage policies before purchasing your flight. For instance, United doesn't offer a carry-on without a fee, while Hawaiian allows a free carry-on, but charges for checked luggage.
Here's a look at some of the best round-trip prices available, as found through Google Flights.
To Honolulu (HNL)
- From Austin: $487
- From Boise: $351
- From Burbank: $355
- From Dallas: $483
- From Denver: $459
- From Portland: $315
- From Las Vegas: $315
- From Long Beach: $367
- From Los Angeles: $338
- From Minneapolis: $492
- From Oakland: $278
- From Reno: $385
- From Sacramento: $282
- From San Diego: $298
- From San Francisco: $298
- From San Jose: $278
- From Santa Ana: $355
- From Seattle: $315
To Maui (OGG)
- From Albuquerque: $355
- From Austin: $487
- From Boise: $351
- From Boston: $537
- From Calgary: $361
- From Chicago: $495
- From Dallas: $463
- From Denver: $439
- From El Paso: $475
- From Las Vegas: $355
- From Los Angeles: $298
- From Oakland: $278
- From Ontario: $355
- From Phoenix: $368
- From Portland: $295
- From Reno: $355
- From Sacramento: $278
- From San Diego: $295
- From San Francisco: $338
- From San Jose: $278
- From Santa Ana: $355
- From Seattle: $295
To Kona (KOA)
- From Austin: $478
- From Burbank: $355
- From Calgary: $297
- From Denver: $487
- From Las Vegas: $379
- From Los Angeles: $363
- From Oakland: $278
- From Phoenix: $394
- From Portland: $295
- From Sacramento: $295
- From San Diego: $295
- From San Francisco: $378
- From San Jose: $327
- From Seattle: $299
To Kauai (LIH)
- From Denver: $478
- From Las Vegas: $379
- From Los Angeles: $358
- From Oakland: $278
- From Portland: $295
- From Sacramento: $295
- From San Diego: $295
- From San Francisco: $320
- From San Jose: $278
- From Seattle: $295
Many departure cities have cheap flights to at least a couple of the islands, giving you a choice of what you're looking for. Nonetheless, these prices aren't likely to last long, even if flights with similar prices pop up for a moment almost monthly. You'll want to buy your tickets soon if you're going to purchase.
Then you'll be soaking in some sun and posting pics on Instagram that will be the envy of coworkers looking at their phones as they trudge through snowy parking lots.
