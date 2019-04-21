Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Just Dropped to $248

Travelers continue to reap the rewards of increased competition between airlines on flights to Hawaii. Every now and then the price drops, with round-trip flights costing less than $300. Lucky for you, one of those price drops is happening right now.
It's not a sale confined to one airline. The low prices can be found from Sun Country, Hawaiian, Alaska, American, and Delta with round-trip flights as low as $248. Many of the lowest price trips are from cities on the west coast, but there are also lower than usual prices on flights from other major hubs. The alluring treks not being confined to a single airline further means that the timelines vary. Most of the flights are either for May or September through November, but that changes from city to city.
To dig up the best prices from your city, go to Google Flights to view the calendar of low prices. Though, it's also worth checking prices from Southwest separately, because the airline doesn't list its flights anywhere but on its own site.
You can get cheap flights to Honolulu from Boise ($351 in August-September), Chicago ($505 in September), Dallas ($439 in October), Los Angeles ($358 in May), Minneapolis ($474 in May), New York ($529 in August-October), Phoenix ($355 in May & August-October), Portland ($248 in May), San Diego ($355 in May & August-October), San Francisco (4352 in May), San Jose ($295 in May & August-October), and Seattle ($408 in September).
There are also good prices to Kahului from Boise ($359 in August-September), Dallas ($439 in October), Denver ($466 in May), Los Angeles ($379 in October), New York ($519 in October), Portland ($355 in May & August-October), San Diego ($355 in May & August-October), San Francisco ($378 in May), San Jose ($287 in September-October), Seattle ($348 in May & August-October), and Washington, DC ($504 in May).
Since there are a handful of airlines with cheap flights, the baggage policies will vary. It's always worth checking those before booking. Baggage fees can add $100+ to your total cost, making the sticker price a little deceptive.
Additionally, as you'd find with any flight deal, the prices can change rapidly. If you're looking to take advantage of these, you should buy soon because options can disappear and prices can rise when fares are this low.
With so many affordable flights available (and soon), you could be hanging out on the beaches of Hawaii in no time.
