Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Have Dropped to $295, Including Trips From the Midwest

It's pretty early to start thinking about the end of 2019, but it's never too early as far as vacation days are concerned. You have to be sure you use them all up. So, maybe it's time to start thinking about how to get the most out of what's burning a hole in your PTO. To that end, round-trip flights to Hawaii can be found for as little as $278 right now. That includes some great prices from unexpected cities like Atlanta, Detroit, and Minneapolis.
Cheap flights to Hawaii have been popping up with some frequency. However, that doesn't mean every time you look you'll find sub-$300 flights. They're available but you need to be on top of it when they do appear. The low prices aren't from a single sale at the moment. Most of the fares will be found through Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and American Airlines. So, you should spend a little time digging through Google Flights for the most affordable option.
For the most part, the low-cost options are available in September and October and then again from January through April 2020. Though, you'll find the flights every month until the spring of 2020, and it depends on your departure and destination cities.
Here's a look at some of the best options available at the time of publication. All flights below are round-trip and listed in US dollars.
To Kona (KOA):
- From Burbank: $355
- From Calgary: $295
- From Las Vegas: $421
- From Los Angeles: $368
- From Oakland: $278
- From Portland: $363
- From Sacramento: $358
- From Salt Lake City: $429
- From San Diego: $358
- From San Francisco: $358
- From San Jose: $278
- From Santa Ana: $388
To Honolulu (HNL):
- From Albuquerque: $411
- From Atlanta: $359
- From Boise: $351
- From Burbank: $355
- From Calgary: $370
- From Chicago: $547
- From Detroit: $355
- From Las Vegas: $354
- From Long Beach: $397
- From Los Angeles: $378
- From Minneapolis: $355
- From Oakland: $295
- From Ontario: $355
- From Reno: $385
- From Sacramento: $286
- From Salt Lake City: $429
- From San Diego: $355
- From San Francisco: $358
- From San Jose: $295
- From Santa Ana: $355
- From Spokane: $380
To Maui (OGG):
- From Atlanta: $359
- From Austin: $469
- From Boise: $351
- From Burbank: $380
- From Calgary: $341
- From Chicago: $560
- From Las Vegas: $355
- From Long Beach: $358
- From Los Angeles: $358
- From Minneapolis: $355
- From Oakland: $307
- From Ontario: $355
- From Portland: $355
- From Reno: $355
- From Sacramento: $358
- From Salt Lake City: $355
- From San Diego: $355
- From San Francisco: $368
- From San Jose: $303
- From Santa Ana: $35
- From Spokane: $380
If one of those flights is calling your name, buy soon. The fares aren't likely to be around for too long. Additionally, since there are a few airlines with low prices, check the baggage policies of the airline you're looking to book with. Those fees could cause your ticket price to be higher than expected if you can't travel light.
Nonetheless, it's a great chance to get out of town, burn some vacation days, and tip back some beers at the many craft breweries in Kaka'ako.
