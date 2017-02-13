Hurry, You Can Get to Hawaii For Just $362

A trip to Hawaii always sounds appealing, but flights to the U.S.'s tropical paradise are often expensive, even during a sale. Fortunately, United is able to get you there for the price of a continental flight.

Yes, you're in for sun, swimming, volcanos that hopefully aren't erupting, and a long flight to the middle of the ocean. The deal can be found on flights in late April and into early May flying out of Portland and headed to either Honolulu or Maui.