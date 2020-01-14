Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Are Just $278 Right Now

Cheap flights to Hawaii have been abundant in the new year. Only a couple of days into 2020, there were a load of cheaper-than-usual flights available from cities all across the US. (Though, many were on the west coast.)
Those deals are still going with low fares available in some of those same cities, as well as some different locales. The fares aren't coming from a single airline, but a handful including Hawaiian, Delta, United, and Alaska, which has a separate sale going now on trips to Alaska to see the northern lights.
Here are some of the lowest round-trip fares available through Google Flights right now.
To Honolulu (HNL)
- from Albuquerque: $354
- from Anchorage: $457
- from Boise: $351
- from Boston: $533
- from Burbank: $356
- from Calgary: $380 (USD)
- from Chicago: $469
- from Las Vegas: $296
- from Los Angeles: $368
- from Minneapolis: $446
- from New York: $524
- from Oakland: $283
- from Phoenix: $356
- from Portland: $296
- from Reno: $356
- from Sacramento: $283
- from San Diego: $278
- from San Francisco: $278
- from San Jose: $283
- from Seattle: $296
- from Spokane: $364
- from Vancouver: $284 (USD)
To Maui (OGG)
- from Albuquerque: $356
- from Boston: $527
- from Burbank: $356
- from Calgary: $356 (USD)
- from Chicago: $445
- from El Paso: $336
- from Las Vegas: $296
- from Los Angeles: $328
- from New York: $496
- from Oakland: $278
- from Ontario: $356
- from Phoenix: $329
- from Portland: $296
- from Reno: $356
- from Sacramento: $278
- from San Diego: $278
- from San Francisco: $278
- from San Jose: $278
- from Seattle: $296
- from Spokane: $356
- from Vancouver: $297 (USD)
To Kauai (LIH)
- from Boston: $527
- from Burbank: $356
- from Dallas: $458
- from Los Angeles: $318
- from New York: $520
- from Ontario: $356
- from Portland: $304
- from Salt Lake City: $430
- from San Diego: $296
- from San Francisco: $321
- from San Jose: $278
- from Santa Ana: $356
- from Seattle: $316
- from Vancouver: $305 (USD)
- from Washington, DC: $499
To Kona (KOA)
- from Boston: $516
- from Burbank: $356
- from Calgary: $343 (USD)
- from Chicago: $430
- from Dallas: $438
- from Las Vegas: $356
- from Los Angeles: $298
- from Oakland: $279
- from Ontario: $356
- from Phoenix: $403
- from Portland: $304
- from Salt Lake City: $413
- from Santa Ana: $356
- from San Diego: $304
- from San Jose: $278
- from Washington, DC: $478
PTO: Mexico City
Since the start of the year, the prices on flights to Hawaii from the east coast have remained below average, but have risen a little with the notable exception of a big drop on flights from Boston to Kauai. Additionally, round-trip flights from Chicago have dropped slightly, as have prices on flights from Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Diego, among other cities.
The flights are from a variety of airlines, so look into the baggage and seat selection fees before buying. The upcharge on checking bags might make it more prudent to purchase tickets with a slightly higher sticker price.
Yes, fares have been low for a couple of weeks now, but they won't stay this way forever. It's worth getting on top of a good price while you can. Then you'll be drinking beer from Aloha Beer Co. and enjoying the beach before you know it.
