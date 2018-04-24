Prices on Flights to Iceland Just Dropped to $69

WOW Air is offering an impressive deal where they'll fly you to Iceland and pay you $4,500 per month to travel Europe for the summer. But not everyone can get that gig. Some poor souls will have to settle for getting a really cheap trip to Iceland. (Reykjavik is the cheapest European destination flying out of many US states.)
The airline has a short-term sale right now offering $69 one-way flights from a bunch of US cities. You can get a round-trip fare for as little as $168.99. At the start of the sale, $69 flights are available out of Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York (EWR and JFK), Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.
The tickets are likely to go fast since deals like this get scooped up quickly. The prices are available at the time of publication but could be gone within hours. Additionally, the sale doesn't list an end date, so you'll want to move quickly in order to take advantage of the best prices.
The flights available are limited to May, June, September, and October for all cities. Additionally, take the time to figure out the final price of your journey before purchasing. The sticker price is great, but WOW is a budget airline and will charge for luggage, seat selection, and food. These are all things you can get around or pay for and still have a cheap trip, but it'll take a little planning.
The planning will have been worthwhile when you're soaking in the Blue Lagoon or traveling the Ring Road.
