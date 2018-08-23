Prices on Flights to Iceland Just Dropped to $72

The $99 flight to Europe was a big deal when that began to be a regular sight. This month, there have been multiple instances of flights coming in even cheaper than that already absurdly low price. There are $63 flights to London right now, as well as cheap flights to Rome and $129 flights into 11 European cities.
WOW Air is upping the ante by offering 40% off select flights if you order before 11:59pm GMT on August 27 and use the code "WOWSALE." Flights must be taken between August 27 and December 15. The sale includes one-way flights to Reykjavik for $72 and round-trip fares for as little as $159.30.
Prices without the code right now include $99 flights to Iceland from Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington D.C.
If you're not interested in Iceland, there are other deals available like $159 to Amsterdam (one-way from Boston, Pittsburgh, New York, Chicago, Cleveland, or Detroit), $129 to Barcelona (San Francisco, Cleveland, Dallas), $159 to Berlin (Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Cincinnati, New York), $129 to Brussels (Washington D.C., Cleveland, Dallas), $159 to Copenhagen (Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago, St. Louis, New York), $129 to Dublin (Washington D.C.), $129 to Dusseldorf (Cleveland), $129 to Edinburgh (Cleveland, Dallas), $129 to London (Dallas, Washington D.C.), $129 to Lyon (Washington D.C.), $299 to New Delhi (Boston), $129 to Paris (Washington D.C.), $179 to Tel Aviv (Boston, Chicago), and $129 to Warsaw (Dallas).
However, WOW is a budget airline, so don't expect to be treated like royalty. With each ticket purchased at the cheapest ticket tier, you get to bring one personal item. A carry-on bag will cost $39.99, and a piece of checked luggage costs $10 more.
Despite the caveat on WOW's fees, there are plenty of ways to get a cheap trip out of this sale if you're willing to dig around a bit. Though, you should probably hurry because the cheapest flights aren't going to last long, even though the code is valid until August 27.
