Round-Trip Flights to Iceland for the Fall Can Be Found as Cheap as $333

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

The CDC has stated that fully vaccinated individuals can travel safely inside the US, even if it has stopped short of recommending that you travel. But maybe you're looking ahead and thinking about a fall trip. Iceland might be on your mind because it's one of the few countries that has already opened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from the US.

If that's your situation, there are reasonable prices on flights to Reykjavik for the fall out of the few US cities that are ready to fly to Iceland. Between Delta and United, you'll find round-trip flights to the Icelandic capital for as little as $333. Delta announced in March that it will resume service to Iceland from New York City, Boston, and Minneapolis/St. Paul in May.