Round-Trip Flights to Iceland for the Fall Can Be Found as Cheap as $333
If you're looking ahead, this might be a good time to buy.
The CDC has stated that fully vaccinated individuals can travel safely inside the US, even if it has stopped short of recommending that you travel. But maybe you're looking ahead and thinking about a fall trip. Iceland might be on your mind because it's one of the few countries that has already opened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from the US.
If that's your situation, there are reasonable prices on flights to Reykjavik for the fall out of the few US cities that are ready to fly to Iceland. Between Delta and United, you'll find round-trip flights to the Icelandic capital for as little as $333. Delta announced in March that it will resume service to Iceland from New York City, Boston, and Minneapolis/St. Paul in May.
Using Google Flights, you'll find round-trip flights in September and October for $339 out of either Newark's Liberty International Airport or New York's JFK International Airport. Out of Boston, you can find a $333 round-trip flight in August. In September and October, though, the prices jump up to $485.
Additionally, you can find round-trip flights for $494 out of Minneapolis from August through October.
If you're ready to think about a drive around the Ring Road, hot dogs on the shore, or even trying to plot out a hunt for the northern lights, these prices are in line with good prices prior to the pandemic.