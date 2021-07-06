Fly Round-Trip to Iceland in the Fall for as Little as $340
If you're planning a trip, it's not a bad time to check prices to Reykjavik.
If you're ready to turn in your work-from-home sweatpants for hiking boots, there are alluring prices on flights to Iceland right now. (Also, you can really upcycle your sweatpants into boots in Iceland right now as a part of a campaign by Visit Iceland.)
It's not a particular sale going on, but simply good prices from airlines like Delta, United, and Icelandair. You'll find flight prices below seasonal averages in select cities across the US for travel from July through October. Though, some cities have these prices into December or, if you're flying out of Boston, into 2022. The round-trip flights are as cheap as $340 right now.
Here's a look at some of the low prices you'll find right now, a couple of which were recently highlighted by Scott's Cheap Flights.
- Boston: $424
- Chicago: $452
- Los Angeles: $649
- Minneapolis: $479
- New York: $340
- San Diego: $649
- San Francisco: $649
- Seattle: $576
- Washington, DC: $404
All of these prices were found through Google Flights, which makes it easy to scan through dates to find low prices. Though, it's worth finding your preferred flight dates there before checking the airline's site to see if you can find that same flight at a lower price.
Be sure to dig into what kind of extras come with your flight when selecting the economy option with any given airline. Fees for luggage and seat selection can increase the cost of your flight significantly.
Iceland recently reopened to travelers who can provide proof of completed vaccinations or having recovered from COVID-19. Once you've flown into Reykjavik, there are a lot of options for socially distant adventures as well.