Fly Round-Trip to Iceland in the Fall for as Little as $340

If you're ready to turn in your work-from-home sweatpants for hiking boots, there are alluring prices on flights to Iceland right now. (Also, you can really upcycle your sweatpants into boots in Iceland right now as a part of a campaign by Visit Iceland.)

It's not a particular sale going on, but simply good prices from airlines like Delta, United, and Icelandair. You'll find flight prices below seasonal averages in select cities across the US for travel from July through October. Though, some cities have these prices into December or, if you're flying out of Boston, into 2022. The round-trip flights are as cheap as $340 right now.

Here's a look at some of the low prices you'll find right now, a couple of which were recently highlighted by Scott's Cheap Flights.