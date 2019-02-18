Flights to Iceland Just Dropped to $45

You’ve seen those $99 flights to Iceland. They pop up with enough frequency that it’s fair if you’re waiting for a really good deal before you make your trek to the beautiful island. Well, this may be your moment.
WOW Air is running a Presidents’ Day sale with $45 one-way tickets to Reykjavík, Iceland. Return flights are easily found for $99, for a round-trip ticket that costs as little as $144.99 all-in. You can't fly to visit grandma for that little.
The $45 flights can be found flying out of Boston, Detroit, New York City, and Washington DC for trips taken between March and May of this year. The sale doesn't have a specified end date, but the tickets are awfully cheap. Don't expect them to stick around too long.
The ticket price is alluring, but it's important to be wary of budget airlines if you don't know what to expect. The basic ticket price will not include bags or seat selection. Though, you can minimize the damage by packing light and having your seat assigned to you at the airport.
Nonetheless, this is a hell of a deal. Iceland is a beautiful place to visit any time of year between its gorgeous natural landscape, the Ring Road, the northern lights, and natural hot springs.
