Flights to Iceland in the Spring Are Just $70 Right Now

It was just a week ago that WOW Air was offering impressively cheap flights to Iceland. On Tuesday, they lowered the prices even further.
Right now, WOW Air has flights to Iceland starting at $69.99. However, those tickets may look a little more expensive than they are. If you sign up for the airline's My WOW program, which is free, prices on loads of tickets will drop from between $99-$159 to $69.99 for select flights.
That means you can get round-trip tickets to Reykjavik for $199.98, as you see in the below example from Washington D.C. in April. You can find the $69.99 one-way tickets flying out of DC, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Boston, and Chicago. Flights from Los Angeles are just $89.99. Other deals include flights from New York, Cleveland, and Cincinnati for $99.99, Miami for $129, St. Louis for $149, and Dallas and Detroit for $179.
Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book
Other destinations include London, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Edinburgh, Brussels, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam from $89.99.
Before making your final click, be sure to look into all the fees and add-ons you'll encounter when booking through the budget airline. WOW allows for a free personal item, but it'll cost $39.99 for a carry-on and $49.99 for checked luggage. There's also a minimum of a $6.99 charge if you want to select your own seat. You can, however, have your seat assigned to you at the airport for free.
As with any deal from a budget airline, it's helpful if you're a packing champion and a little flexible about where you sit. Then you're on your way to the Blue Lagoon, Ring Road, hákarl, and the Northern Lights (if you head there before the spring).
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.