Flights to Iceland Just Dropped to $303 Round Trip

Ever since the demise of the low-cost carrier WOW Air, the incredibly cheap flight to Iceland is a thing of the past. (And yes, it was cheap in every sense of the word, but if you could deal with the pitfalls of WOW, you could get to Reykjavik for just a little money.)
Nonetheless, Iceland remains an outstanding place to visit in winter or summer. Yes, I said winter. With the discounted fares having gone the way of unicorn stunt food, it's fortunate that you can still find a cheap flight to Iceland from time to time. This is one of those times because you can fly round-trip to Iceland for as little as $303.
Icelandair has lower-than-normal prices out of almost every North American departure city right now, as first highlighted by Scott's Cheap Flights. There are even good prices from some cities the airline doesn't service, with low fares available through United or Air Canada. The timing of the low-cost flights varies from city to city, but many of the flights are during the spring and fall, and almost every flight is non-stop.
Here are a few of the best round-trip fares to Reykjavik available right now.
- from Boston: $345
- from Chicago: $356
- from Denver: $399
- from Edmonton: $409
- from Los Angeles: $552
- from Minneapolis: $303
- from Montreal: $422
- from New York: $340
- from Orlando: $347
- from Philadelphia: $352
- from Portland: $395
- from San Diego: $588
- from Seattle: $429
- from Toronto: $344
- from Washington, DC: $326
These prices aren't likely to stay low all too long. So, if you've been craving a trip around the Ring Road or a northern lights hunt, it's worth getting on top of these deals before they disappear.
