Flights to Iceland Just Dropped to $69

If you missed Monday's northern lights display in the U.S., maybe you're thinking about a trip somewhere known for the colorful display. (Even if that's no guarantee you're going to see the aurora.)
The Reykjavik-based WOW Air is offering $69 one-way tickets right now, which is about as cheap as you're going to find on fares to the island nation. All-in, you can find round-trip passage for as little as $168.99. Those low-cost flights are available out of Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis.
The sale prices out of Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Dallas are for flights in September and October. The other cities have $69 flights from September through December. All of these cities also have $99 one-way flights to Brussels, Frankfurt, and London available in the sale.
A round-trip flight to Iceland for $169 is a rare find. However, it's important to remember that WOW is a budget airline. That roughly translates to "bags are not included." You'll want to look at all the add-ons you need before entering your credit card information because it can rise pretty quickly if you aren't up for skipping the frills like sitting by your traveling partner.
But you can always skip paying for a seat reservation and learn to pack like a pro. Then you're well on your way to a morning soak in the Blue Lagoon or a trip around the Ring Road.
