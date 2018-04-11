Flights to Iceland Just Dropped to $92

You might think of it as home to the villains from D2: The Mighty Ducks, and that's true, but Iceland is also an incredible place to visit, and you can often get there on the cheap right now.
WOW Air, one of the airlines causing price wars on flights to Europe, is running a sale with one-way flights to Reykjavik for as little as $92.42. That means you can get there for under $200 round trip.
The sale offers 30% off select flights out of Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Washington DC with the code WOWSALE. The airline often has cheap flights to Europe with destinations that include Paris, London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Barcelona, and Amsterdam. However, the sale only applies to flights headed toward Reykjavik.
The sale lasts until midnight on April 15 for journeys taken between April 12 and June 12 and then again between August 20 and October 20. Of course, WOW is a budget airline, so you'll see fees for luggage, food, and seat reservations. However, there are ways around much of it if you're willing to pack light and have your seat assigned to you at the airport.
No matter how you get there, there's a lot to enjoy in Iceland from hot dogs to rotten shark meat. (Also, the Blue Lagoon, Laundromat Cafe, the Ring Road, and 12 Tónar.)
