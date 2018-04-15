You Can Get $78 Flights to Iceland Right Now

It was just a week ago WOW Air offered 30% off flights, dropping prices to $92 for a one-way flight from the US to Reykjavik, Iceland. The budget airline has already brought the sale back for a short time. Only this time, you can find flights for as little as $78.42.
Even better, the return flights are cheaper this go-round. As highlighted with the two flights below, you can fly round-trip from Newark to Reykjavik for $168.60. There are deals that cheap or close to it out of many of the US cities WOW services. Those cities include Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Washington DC.
When booking on WOW's site, use the promo code "WOWSALE" to take 30% off select flights. The sale lasts until midnight on April 15 and is good on trips between April 12 and June 12 or August 20 and October 20.
Since WOW is a budget airline, you should know what you're getting into. You can travel cheaply, but budget airlines tend to be less reliable. WOW also charges for everything that isn't specifically the ticket. That includes luggage, food, and the selection of most seats.
If you want the cheapest prices, it's worth getting on the sale as soon as possible. Even though the sale lasts until midnight, it's possible that the selection begins to get limited the longer you wait. Sale prices usually don't last very long.
However, you can still get to Iceland on the cheap if you pack light, bring some food, and have your seat assigned at the airport. Then you're on your way to enjoying hot springs and all the other wonders of Iceland.
