This Sale Has Flights Around the US for Less Than $40

Late summer flight deals are coming out in droves. Plenty of deals have appeared recently to get you to the Caribbean, Hawaii, Europe, and even Southeast Asia. But if you're looking for a quick weekend away inside the US, your animal-adorned chariot has arrived.
A new sale from Frontier Airlines features $20 one-way tickets and 102 routes with one-way tickets for less than $40. Many of the cheapest deals are shorter routes, but there is a brigade of other options you can take around the US for under $100.
It's not a bait and switch on the one-way cost, either. The below roundtrip flight between Albuquerque and Denver costs just $38.40. You might spend that amount on gas alone driving the 450 miles between the two cities.
The sale isn't just limited to a part of the country, either. Cities with tickets under $40 include Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Bismarck, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Des Moines, Fort Myers, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Ontario, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Reno, Saint Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Tampa, Trenton, and Washington D.C.
There are a lot of deals, but it's worth knowing what you're getting into. Frontier is a budget airline, and in 2016 it had an unimpressive 62.4% on-time arrival rate. So, this isn't quite like the recent deal where Southwest offered $42 tickets, which included two checked bags. But if you want to fly for less than it'll cost you to drive somewhere, this sale can make it happen.
Budget airlines are notorious for having a lot of fees that can elevate the price of your flight rather quickly. Frontier is no exception. To get the best deal, pay for your carry-on online in advance of the flight. You'll likely pay around $35-40 for that bag. Your personal item will be free.
Despite the baggage charge, you can still make it a cheap flight if you're able to pack light and forgo a reserved seat. Sitting next to a stranger isn't that horrible unless you wind up next to this guy.
