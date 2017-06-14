Hurry, Southwest's Birthday Sale Has $78 Round Trip Flights

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 46th birthday with a sale featuring round trip tickets inside the United States for as little $77.96. There are hundreds of routes available, and there are even select flights out of the country in the sale as well. You can head to Cuba ($99 one-way), Mexico ($99), Costa Rica ($119), the Caribbean ($121), Puerto Rico ($137), and Belize ($140).
Inside the U.S. the prices are good with many fares available for under $100 round trip, including taxes. Best of all, Southwest isn't a budget airline that will ding you for every breath you take along the way. According to the site, tickets include two free checked bags.
The cheapest flights, like the one highlighted above, are on short regional flights. However, more enticing journeys are discounted as well and include deals like round trip tickets from Houston to Mexico City for $224 or Fort Lauderdale to Havana, Cuba for only $204.
The deals are only available for a limited time, however. You'll find flights for as early as next week up through the end of the year, but you have to book by 11:59 p.m. in the departure city's time zone on June 15.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.