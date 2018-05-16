A Budget Airline Is Expanding to India and Offering $199 Flights From the US

Budget carrier WOW Air is one reason there are consistently cheap flights to Iceland available from all over the US. Now, the airline is expanding beyond Europe and North America to offer an incredibly cheap way to fly to Delhi, India.
On December 5, 2018, WOW will begin flights to Delhi, and one-way tickets are on sale for $199. If you're wary of dirt cheap fares on budget airlines, the WOW Premium tier has one-way flights for as little as $699. If you stick with the WOW Basic level, you can find round-trip fares from the US to India for $398.
That's an absurdly low price for a flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport, as you know if you saw the graphic of the cheapest fares to Asia from every US state. Once the airline begins servicing Delhi, you'll be able to fly out of Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Washington DC.
"I am thrilled to broaden WOW Air’s offerings and bring low-fare international flight service to India," Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW Air, said in a statement. "We are passionate about continuing our mission of enabling everybody to fly by making international travel accessible and affordable for all, and look forward to expanding our global service to provide travelers with the opportunity to see many parts of the globe, whether for business or pleasure.”
However, there's a significant caveat to the journey. All flights to Delhi fly out of Reykjavik, which means you will have a layover in Iceland on your way to India. But there's good news, too. You can use the airline's WOW Stopover feature to book yourself a layover in Reykjavik by clicking the "Stopover" option when searching for a round-trip flight. Cheap ticket and a bonus mini-vacation in Iceland? You could do worse.
On any flight booked with WOW, the only luggage included in the WOW Basic fare is a personal item. You will have to pay for any other luggage you're bringing along, as well as in-flight meals. Be sure to get an accurate sense of how much the flight will cost with fees before purchasing. It will be higher than the sticker price suggests, but there are methods to make sure the fees don't get in the way of you taking a ridiculously cheap journey to India.
