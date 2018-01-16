Travel

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has $20 Flights Today

By Updated On 01/16/2018 at 01:23PM EST By Updated On 01/16/2018 at 01:23PM EST
shutterstock.com

Trending

related

The Best Places to Eat in NYC Right Now

related

Terrifying Video Shows How This Car Got Stuck in a Second Story Office Building

related

20 Great San Diego Date Ideas for the Winter Months

related

This Guy Carefully Reassembled Money From Thousands of Tiny Shreds

Between dealing with insane winter weather and working yourself into the ground to catch up after the holidays, it's more than safe to say that January is a messy -- if not chaotic -- month. But it looks like you may have a chance to actually embrace the chaos of the new year with a spontaneous vacation, thanks to a big new flash sale from JetBlue on Tuesday.  

From now through 11:59pm ET on Tuesday, the sale-prone airline is offering discounted fares on nearly two dozen one-way flights to both domestic and international locations from cities across the United States. JetBlue's official sale page has the full list (you can sort it by price and origin city), including highlights such as Oakland, California to Long Beach, California for $20Boston to Ft. Lauderdale for $40, NYC to Orlando for $40, and even a transcontinental flight from Boston to Seattle for just $70. You'll just have to be quick and book 'em before they're gone.

The sale also includes damn-good deals on flights to tantalizing international destinations with warm weather. Look no further than flights like Ft. Lauderdale to Havana, Cuba for $60, NYC to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for $80, and NYC to Cancun, Mexico for $80 if you need an escape from the cold and snow. Again, you'll have to book quickly as these will likely sell out fast. 

However, like with most airfare flash sales, the latest batch of deals from JetBlue comes with some fine print you'll need to consider on top of requesting time off, booking a hotel, and basically throwing your calendar out the window for a last-minute trip. In particular, the discounted fares are only for flights on certain dates at certain times, so if you want to score that $40 flight from NYC to Orlando, you'll have to fly on January 30 at 7:17am. Most of the travel dates are later this month, although there are a couple in late February as well, according the carrier's website. You should also note that the prices are for JetBlue's "Blue" fare, which means you'll have to pay for checked bags, but you'll still get standard in-flight perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks. 

The bottom line: January is messy. You might as well skip town and wait it out as long as you can somewhere warm if you can.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and wishes he could just skip town at the drop of a hat like this. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Stuff You'll Like