JetBlue's Latest Sale Has $20 Flights Today

Between dealing with insane winter weather and working yourself into the ground to catch up after the holidays, it's more than safe to say that January is a messy -- if not chaotic -- month. But it looks like you may have a chance to actually embrace the chaos of the new year with a spontaneous vacation, thanks to a big new flash sale from JetBlue on Tuesday.
From now through 11:59pm ET on Tuesday, the sale-prone airline is offering discounted fares on nearly two dozen one-way flights to both domestic and international locations from cities across the United States. JetBlue's official sale page has the full list (you can sort it by price and origin city), including highlights such as Oakland, California to Long Beach, California for $20, Boston to Ft. Lauderdale for $40, NYC to Orlando for $40, and even a transcontinental flight from Boston to Seattle for just $70. You'll just have to be quick and book 'em before they're gone.
The sale also includes damn-good deals on flights to tantalizing international destinations with warm weather. Look no further than flights like Ft. Lauderdale to Havana, Cuba for $60, NYC to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for $80, and NYC to Cancun, Mexico for $80 if you need an escape from the cold and snow. Again, you'll have to book quickly as these will likely sell out fast.
However, like with most airfare flash sales, the latest batch of deals from JetBlue comes with some fine print you'll need to consider on top of requesting time off, booking a hotel, and basically throwing your calendar out the window for a last-minute trip. In particular, the discounted fares are only for flights on certain dates at certain times, so if you want to score that $40 flight from NYC to Orlando, you'll have to fly on January 30 at 7:17am. Most of the travel dates are later this month, although there are a couple in late February as well, according the carrier's website. You should also note that the prices are for JetBlue's "Blue" fare, which means you'll have to pay for checked bags, but you'll still get standard in-flight perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks.
The bottom line: January is messy. You might as well skip town and wait it out as long as you can somewhere warm if you can.
