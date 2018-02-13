JetBlue's Huge Valentine's Day Sale Has $39 Flights Right Now

There's nothing like February's frigid air and grey-skied doldrums to convince you to start scratching your travel itch. And what better time to begin actually using your PTO this year? Luckily, JetBlue just announced an huge two-day sale, with flights all around the US -- and a handful of sunny and warm international destinations -- starting for as little as $39.
In celebration of Valentine's Day, the airline is offering a whole bunch of domestic and international one-way fares, with some truly exceptional steals to be had. JetBlue's official flash sale site has all the deals, and you can easily sort them by price, departure city, and destination. You just have to book before 11:59pm ET on Wednesday.
Highlights include Chicago to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $39, Boston to Atlanta for $49, Pittsburgh to Ft. Lauderdale for $59, and Baltimore to Orlando for $59. And if you're looking to get your passport stamped someplace where it definitely isn't snowing, there are also super-affordable flights to places like Mexico City, Havana, St. Maarten, Nassau, and Cartagena, Colombia.
As with most JetBlue sales, this one comes with a few restrictions to keep in mind. To get the deals, you'll need to travel sometime between March 6 and June 13, though there are blackout dates from May 22 and May 30 (Memorial Day). Also, since these cheap flights only apply to JetBlue "Blue" fares, you'll have to pay if you need to check a bag ($25 for the first, and an additional $35 if you need a second). Carry-ons are free, though, so pack light and you're golden.
If timing doesn't quite work out to book yourself a nice little late-winter getaway this time around, not to worry. JetBlue drops major sales like this on the regular, and you'll hopefully be able to figure something out next time.
