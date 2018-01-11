JetBlue's Huge Winter Sale Is Back Today With $39 Flights

At 11 days into 2018, now's as good a time as any to make good on your plans to travel and take more vacations than you did last year. In fact, several major airlines have already unleashed flash sales with super-cheap flights in recent days, including a huge new "Winter Sale" from JetBlue this week.
While this sale was set to expire late on Wednesday night, JetBlue announced Thursday that it has extended the discounts through Thursday with dozens of price cuts on fares for one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations from major American travel hubs. The airline's official flash sale site has the full list of deals (you can sort them by price or origin city), including highlights such as Pittsburgh to Ft. Lauderdale (or vice versa) for $39, NYC to Boston (and vice versa) for $49, and Chicago to Ft. Lauderdale (or vice versa) for $64. You just have to book before 11:59pm ET.
You can even nab a $54 flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos or an $89 flight from Orlando to Nassau, Bahamas, among other cheap international tickets. In other words, you could very well trade the roller coaster of cold weather for the warmth and sun of a tropical beach if you're fast enough.
As for restrictions, this flash sale comes with the typical fine print. Specifically, you'll have to travel sometime between January 16 and April 25. The discounted prices are also only for JetBlue's "Blue" fare, which doesn't include a checked bag, but does include the airline's standard in-flight amenities such as free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks. There are no blackout dates, so that may make adjusting your schedule for a last-minute trip a little easier.
Having to book your flights (and figuring out other arrangements such as a hotel room) before the sale's over isn't exactly ideal, but there are indeed some good deals to be had if you're able to throw your regularly scheduled routine out the window and book a trip on the fly. If not, you can always keep an eye out for the next big airfare sale.
