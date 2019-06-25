This Budget Airline Just Added 9 New Routes With $29 Flights

Frontier, the love-it-or-hate-it budget airline, is once again expanding. On June 25, the airline announced nine new routes accompanied by alluring introductory fares. It's exciting for people willing to roll the dice on a budget airline in these cities, but Frontier has also proven to be a bit fickle. When routes aren't working, they are pulled quickly.
Seven of the nine new routes will service Las Vegas (which is a nice place to fly into for tons of National Parks in addition to Vegas itself), while the other two fly out of Cleveland. The former will be year-round additions, while flights from Cleveland will be seasonal. Here's a look at the new routes and what the airline's introductory fares will look like for each.
- Los Angeles, California to Las Vegas. Service starts September 10 with introductory fares at $29 one-way.
- Miami, Florida to Las Vegas. Service starts September 10 with introductory fares at $79 one-way.
- Orange County, California to Las Vegas. Service starts November 14 with introductory fares at $29 one-way.
- Portland, Oregon to Las Vegas. Service starts November 14 with introductory fares at $39 one-way.
- Phoenix, Arizona to Las Vegas. Service starts September 6 with introductory fares at $29 one-way.
- Reno, Nevada to Las Vegas. Service starts November 14 with introductory fares at $29 one-way.
- Seattle, Washington to Las Vegas. Service starts November 14 with introductory fares at $44 one-way.
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Cleveland. Service starts October 10 with introductory fares at $49 one-way.
- Miami, Florida to Cleveland. Service starts October 10 with introductory fares at $49 one-way.
Frontier is like any other budget airline. You need to watch out for climbing prices. The sticker price can look awfully sweet. However, it can rise significantly with fees for baggage, food, and seat selection. Get the full picture on the price before you purchase, and make sure you're up for austere travel if you want to get the price you see at the start of your search. It's also worth noting that the airline's on-time arrival rate is not impressive.
Nonetheless, budget airlines can be a great deal for travelers willing to travel light, pack a snack, and sit by strangers instead of their travel companions.
