Travel

$374 Roundtrip Flights to Peru Just Made Machu Picchu So Much Closer

By Published On 08/28/2017 By Published On 08/28/2017
Shutterstock

Trending

related

That Big Littlefinger Scene on 'Game of Thrones' Inspired Joyous Memes

related

Jon and Dany's 'Game of Thrones' Sex Scene Was Even Weirder Than Expected

related

You Can Get a Rare 'Friday the 13th' Tour of Camp Crystal Lake

related

Get Ready to Pay $1,000 for the Next iPhone

Stuff You'll Like

related

What the Big 'Dragon Has Three Heads' Theory Means for Jon Snow's 'Thrones' Future

related

You Could Be Owed $900 From 'Free Cruise' Robocall Settlement

related

Yes, You Can Have That Dream Job Tasting Beer

It's been 10 years since Machu Picchu -- a centuries-old Inca citadel located 7970-feet above sea levela tropical mountain forest -- was named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, and it's no less stunning now. Fortunately, it's easier than ever to get there now with flights to Peru that can cost less than $400 round-trip. That's the deal The Thrifty Traveler recently highlighted after a dive into Priceline.com, and it's still going.

Several flights in early 2018 look like steals, with flights out of Florida looking like the cheapest options. On the low end, Thrifty Traveler touted a $374 round-trip, non-stop flight deal departing Fort Lauderdale in early February. The prices go up from there, but that's a 7-day trip that on some airlines and dates could cost as much as $300 more.

Priceline.com

Miami's deals are comparable. Those flights, through Avianca, start at $399, and again, they're round-trip options in early February.

Priceline.com

And they aren't the only cities with hot deals, either. Here's a rundown of the comparable round-trip flights in early February from North American cities and their prices via Priceline.

The advantage of Priceline is that you can cancel a flight within 24 hours of booking it. (We'd also recommend doing a bit of digging through other sites like Google Flights, Momondo, and CheapFlights.com before you book, too, just to do your due diligence.) Keep in mind too that most of these aren't budget airlines, but full-service carriers like JetBlue, Avianca, LATAM, and more.

If you've always considered a vacation in Peru, you should definitely take advantage of this. And if Machu Picchu and Peruvian cuisine aren't enticing-enough draws, there's also this.

h/t The Thrifty Traveler via Travel+Leisure

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer at Thrillist and runs the animation website The Dot and Line. Follow him on Twitter: @e_vb_

Stuff You'll Like