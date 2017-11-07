WOW Air Just Launched New $99 Flights from NYC to Several European Cities

Thanks to a confluence of discount carriers eyeing new territory across the United States, the barrage of sub-$100 flights to Europe that sprang up last summer are practically etched into your brain, just waiting to be bought. But it turns out, the price wars driving the plummeting airfare have only begun to make you salivate, and an even more fortuitous drop is on the horizon for people looking to spring across the Atlantic.
That's because WOW Air, the Icelandic carrier that's been steadily eating the competition's lunch this year with its low-cost tickets to Europe, has announced service from JFK International Airport to a variety of prime destinations across Europe. Starting April 26, 2018, people flying out of JFK will have access to the carrier's 22 European hubs, via a stopover in Iceland.
Next year's $99 fares to Paris, Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen, and Berlin are up for grabs as of Tuesday. Although not entirely a direct route, the stopover in Iceland only sounds like a drag if some of the world's most awe-inspiring scenery doesn't interest you. We're guessing it does.
The premise doesn't only involve JFK, as WOW is extending service out of New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport, which is just a quick shot from Manhattan. Starting next May, WOW will enhance its service to 13 weekly flights out of Newark.
"New York is an amazing city filled with culture, one-of-a-kind art, diverse cuisines and travelers from all over the world," Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air, said in a statement. "We are excited to offer more East Coast passengers access to high-value and low fares through our new partnership with John F. Kennedy International Airport."
But in the democratic spirit, the price-slashing won't only affect New Yorkers, who are used to favoritism, anyway. According to the airline, "special prices" will be available between the following cities in light of the news:
- From Newark (EWR), Cleveland (CLE) and Cincinnati (CVG) to Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), London (STN), Frankfurt (FRA), Dublin (DUB), Copenhagen (CPH) and Berlin (SXF) via Iceland.
- From Miami (MIA) to Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), Dublin (DUB) and Copenhagen (CPH) via Iceland.
- From Boston (BOS) and Pittsburgh (PIT) to Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), London (STN), Brussels (BRU), Dublin (DUB), Copenhagen (CPH) and Edinburgh (EDI) and Stockholm (ARN) via Iceland.
As with any journey on a discount carrier: heed to the fine print. WOW is transparent about its extra costs for things like baggage, but what you lose in fees you're sure to make up for with the price of your seat. That being said, finding a cheap flight to Europe these days is basically like finding water in a well. Whether or not you take the opportunity at your disposal is clearly your choice, but it's clearly becoming an increasingly easy one to make.
