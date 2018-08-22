Travel

Get $63 Fares In This Airline's Sale on Flights to London and Paris

By Published On 08/22/2018 By Published On 08/22/2018
cheap flights to London
Shutterstock.com

Just days after announcing new routes to Brussels from the U.S. and one day before flights between Washington D.C. and London kick off, Primera Air has launched a new sale with absurdly low prices to Europe. The budget airline, which only recently began servicing the United States, is offering 10% off all flights to London and Paris until August 28 for flights taken between September 4 and November 30. 

The airline dropped prices again so that you'll find one-way fares for as little as $69. Those prices drop down to $63 after you apply the 10% off. Though, there's no guarantee that prices stay that low for the duration of the sale. You'll still get 10% off, but the price may start to rise as availability wanes. 

Right now, the airline is promoting $63 flights from Boston to London, $90 from New York to Paris, $117 from Boston to Paris, $135 from Washington D.C. to London, and $144 from New York to London. Additionally, flights from Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. to Brussels can be found for as little as $149.

cheap flights to London
PrimeraAir.com

These prices are impressive, but Primera is still a budget airline. You'll need to sift through the fees to find the real cost of your flight. The only luggage the cheapest ticket tier allows is a personal item. If you're bringing a carry-on or an item to check, you will be charged. Though, of course, you can still make it a cheap trip, especially considering how much it can cost to head to Europe otherwise. 

So, hurry before the prices start to rise. You're almost on your way to a secret cocktail at Cahoots.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson. dnelson at thrillist dot com