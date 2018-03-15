This Airline Has $20 Fares For the Spring Out of 23 Cities

Your silent pleas for spring to finally arrive have almost made it happen. Frontier is running another of its Buck Sales to help you make the most of the spring.
The budget airline's sale offers flights for about a dollar, though once you've added fees and taxes, you're looking at one-way tickets for around $20. You can find that low price flying out of 23 different cities. The round-trip fare comes out to $38.60, as seen in the example flight below.
The 23 cities include Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Bismark, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Denver, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Indianapolis, Long Island, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Orlando, Philadelphia, Providence, Raleigh, Tampa, and Trenton. There are even more cities included in the sale, but those 23 have the lowest fares.
This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
To get in on these juicy deals, you must buy before midnight ET on March 16. All flights purchased through the sale must be taken by May 9.
Of course, Frontier is a budget airline. So, if you aren't good at traveling light or are planning a longer trip, the sticker price is likely to rise. Tickets at the lowest price tier only include a personal item. You'll have to pay for a carry-on or any checked luggage. You'll also be charged to reserve your seats. Though, you can get around that charge by having your seats assigned to you at the airport.
Nonetheless, you can still manage to put together a cheap journey in the Buck Sale. Take yourself somewhere unexpected and make the most of the spring.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.