You Can Get a Round-Trip Flight to Mexico for $129 Right Now

School is starting up again and fall is on the way, but that doesn't mean it's time to stop looking for cheap flights to great cities. Right now, for instance, is a great time to find affordable trips to Mexico, as well as Guatemala and Costa Rica.
You can find non-stop flights for as little as $129 round trip, as highlighted recently by Scott's Cheap Flights. The fares are available from a variety of airlines, including American, Aeromexico, Copa, Delta, Interjet, United, Volaris, and VivaAerobus. The timing will vary by departure and destination city. There are flights from September through April 2020.
The destinations with great prices include Cancún, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Oaxaca, Puerto Vallarta, and San Jose del Cabo in Mexico, as well as Guatemala City, Guatemala and San Jose, Costa Rica.
Here's a look at some of the best fares we were able to track down.
- Baltimore to Puerto Vallarta ($261), San Jose del Cabo ($266)
- Chicago to Cancún ($206), Guadalajara ($251), Mexico City ($272), Oaxaca ($294), Puerto Vallarta ($299), San Jose ($202), San Jose del Cabo ($272)
- Dallas to Cancún ($228), Guadalajara ($222), Guatemala City ($207), Mexico City ($216), Oaxaca ($204), Puerto Vallarta ($232), San Jose ($243)
- Houston to Cancún ($212), Guadalajara ($195), Guatemala City ($129), Mexico City ($228), Puerto Vallarta ($225), San Jose ($282)
- Las Vegas to Cancún ($243), Guadalajara ($205), Guatemala City ($270), Mexico City ($187), Puerto Vallarta ($261), San Jose del Cabo ($262)
- Los Angeles to Cancún ($257), Guadalajara ($176), Guatemala City ($236), Mexico City ($235), Oaxaca ($233), Puerto Vallarta ($259), San Jose ($272), San Jose del Cabo ($244)
- Miami to Cancún ($224), Guadalajara ($222), Guatemala City ($277), Mexico City ($200), Oaxaca ($204), Puerto Vallarta ($232), San Jose ($236)
- New York City to Cancún ($267), Guadalajara ($262), Guatemala City ($246), Mexico City ($259), Oaxaca ($243), Puerto Vallarta ($271), San Jose ($245)
- Oakland to Puerto Vallarta ($282), San Jose del Cabo ($283)
- Orlando to Cancún ($270), Guadalajara ($222), Guatemala City ($240), Mexico City ($216), Oaxaca ($235), San Jose ($222)
- Phoenix to Cancún ($298), Puerto Vallarta ($287)
- Raleigh to San Jose del Cabo ($246)
- Sacramento to San Jose del Cabo ($278)
- San Antonio to Cancún ($257), Guadalajara ($205), Guatemala City ($236), Mexico City ($234), Oaxaca ($233), Puerto Vallarta ($261), San Jose ($184)
- San Francisco to Guatemala City ($270), Mexico City ($243), Puerto Vallarta ($298)
- San Jose to Puerto Vallarta ($300), San Jose del Cabo ($283)
- St. Louis to Cancún ($306), San Jose del Cabo ($248)
Since it's not a single-airline sale, be sure to get a full picture of the fees you might face. Most tickets are for basic economy, so some airlines allow a checked bag and some, like United, will charge you for your carry-on.
Of course, you should move quickly if these fares appeal to you. They'll disappear quickly since many of the prices are far below what you generally see at this time of year. It's an excellent opportunity to leave the parka behind and head somewhere a little warmer in the fall and winter months.
