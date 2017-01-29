Get to Mexico Now With Crazy Cheap JetBlue Fares

Just days after Aeromexico offered very affordable flights to many coastal cities in Mexico (some of which are still available), JetBlue has some excellent prices that will get you to Mexico City for as little as $191 roundtrip. It's not just a strong exchange rate that should have you interested in Mexico City, it's the food and the people and the history and the art and and and and...
To grab these prices from Fort Lauderdale to Mexico City, use the ITA Matrix Airfare Search. Enter FLL for your departure city and MEX for your destination. In the advanced routing code fields, enter "b6." Then click "See calendar of lowest fares" and enter "3-10" as your length of stay.
You'll find a variety of flight options in February and March at $191.
There are options from other cities as well if you head to Google Flights instead of ITA's search. For various dates in March, Volaris has $200 roundtrip tickets from New York City or Los Angeles to Mexico City. Volaris also has roundtrip tickets from Chicago for just $222. Interjet has a few select dates from Las Vegas to Mexico City for as little as $192.
From Boston, you can make the trip for $233 with American and from Washington D.C. tickets are $260. Meanwhile, Delta will take you from Nashville for as little as $272.
That price on quality airlines is good excuse to get out of town and see a beautiful city with a lot going on. As always, those prices could be gone quickly, so ping a friend and do something spontaneous.
