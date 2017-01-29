Get to Mexico Now With Crazy Cheap JetBlue Fares

There are options from other cities as well if you head to Google Flights instead of ITA's search. For various dates in March, Volaris has $200 roundtrip tickets from New York City or Los Angeles to Mexico City. Volaris also has roundtrip tickets from Chicago for just $222. Interjet has a few select dates from Las Vegas to Mexico City for as little as $192.

From Boston, you can make the trip for $233 with American and from Washington D.C. tickets are $260. Meanwhile, Delta will take you from Nashville for as little as $272.

That price on quality airlines is good excuse to get out of town and see a beautiful city with a lot going on. As always, those prices could be gone quickly, so ping a friend and do something spontaneous.