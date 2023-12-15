New Year's Eve Flights Are Looking Extra Cheap This Year

Okay, okay. Yes. For 99% of the time, last-minute travel is not the move. It will typically cost you money and leave you with fewer options. But, like any rule, there are exceptions. Last-minute travel on New Year's is one such exception this year. According to new data shared with Thrillist by Priceline, international airfare for New Year's Eve weekend is down a massive 40% compared to 2022.

Some of the top destinations for the holiday are Tokyo and Madrid, but there are plenty of other global destinations where you can ring in the new year for pretty low prices. Domestically, Denver and Nashville are trending. In fact, no matter where you go, Priceline has some tips that you can apply to find some cheap last-minute flights.

Avoid crowds and save up to 14% on domestic travel by booking flights for departure on December 30 or 31, instead of December 29, which is projected to be incredibly busy.

For international flights, you can save up to 24% on airfare by departing between December 27 and 29.



For further examples of some great cheap flight options for the New Year's holiday, TravelPirates shared a sampling of roundtrip flights for less than $500.

"Whether you want to spend New Year's Eve on a beach in the Caribbean, on a mountain peak in the Canadian Rockies or celebrating over a pint of Guinness in Ireland, you can get to all these destinations outside the US for under $500 round trip," Sophie Coderre, editor at TravelPirates, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "It's the perfect excuse to make it a night to remember somewhere new."

Here are the flight deals that TravelPirates identified for New Year's Eve travel:

Miami to Jamaica for $199

New York to the Cayman Islands for $288

New York to Dublin for $449

Los Angeles to Cancun for $488

Atlanta to Costa Rica for $352



Looking for even more flight deals? You can try using this Google Flights travel hack to find additional cheap flight options for NYE.