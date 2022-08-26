Score Roundtrip Flights to Lisbon for Under $400 Right Now

For anyone who has been itching to get over to Europe, but didn't want to deal with the uncertainty of summer travel, here's your chance to hop on over to Lisbon, Portugal, for cheap. The Points Guy flagged a flight deal that will take passengers from Newark or San Francisco to Lisbon for under $400 roundtrip.

Here are the details.

The cheap tickets were found by Scott's Cheap Flights through United Airlines and TAP Portugal. You can search directly through those sites or on Google Flights to see the following deals. You'll need to make your departing city either Newark or San Francisco and have flexible travel dates between October 2022 and April 2023. If you have a general date in mind between that time frame, be willing to adjust your travel dates to maximize your savings.

You'll need to book quickly because these discounted rates aren't promised to last long. Flights between San Francisco and Lisbon start at just $368, while fares from Newark to Lisbon start at $367 roundtrip. For fares that typically exceed $600, this is an excellent deal for anyone who has had international travel on their bucket list.

