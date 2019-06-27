Round-Trip Flights to Puerto Rico Just Dropped to $163

Sometimes all it takes to get a person to commit to a holiday is the right excuse. Because there are loads of cheap flights to Puerto Rico right now, here are a few options. 1. You were super nice at that friend's wedding even though you don't like the person they're marrying. 2. You have children. 3. Oh god, the 2020 Presidential Election has somehow already started. 4. Work has been rough lately. 5. Your roommates are arguing over which album is the best U2 album (again), and they aren't even considering "none of the above."
Now that we've cleared that hurdle, you should know just how cheap flights to Puerto Rico are right now. As highlighted by Scott's Cheap Flights, round-trip fares are as low as $163 from the US. The site adds that the "normal price" is north of $450. It's not a single sale, but a handful of airlines with low prices, so it will be best to head to a site like Google Flights and dig around. Those airlines include American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, and United. (United doesn't include a carry-on in its prices. Only Southwest includes free checked luggage.)
Deals are available to San Juan from Albany ($289), Atlanta ($286), Austin ($295), Baltimore ($311), Boston ($282), Buffalo ($311), Burlington ($289), Charleston ($312), Cleveland ($253), Fort Lauderdale ($210), Fort Meyers ($335), Hartford ($287), Jacksonville ($279), Las Vegas ($315), Manchester ($299), Memphis ($299), Miami ($210), Minneapolis ($311), Myrtle Beach ($305), Nashville ($307), New Orleans ($295), New York City ($260), Orlando ($228), Philadelphia ($204), Phoenix ($323), Pittsburgh ($311), Portland ($318), Portland ($279), Providence ($257), Raleigh ($285), Richmond ($311), Rochester ($311), San Francisco ($329), San Jose ($325), Savannah ($319), Seattle ($327), St. Louis ($333), Syracuse ($311), Tampa ($207), and Washington, DC ($300).
The other option for a cheap flight is heading to Aguadilla. You'll find flights to there from Albany ($293), Atlanta ($279), Austin ($290), Boston ($256), Buffalo ($294), Burlington ($284), Fort Lauderdale ($163), Hartford ($313), Jacksonville ($271), New Orleans ($272), New York City ($243), Orlando ($198), Pittsburgh ($314), Richmond ($302), Savannah ($322), Syracuse ($310), and Washington, DC ($294).
Here's Everything We Know About Pixar's Cinematic Universe
The timing of the flights vary from city to city, but many of them are for the fall of 2019.
Of course, there are a limited number of seats available. So, if you want these prices, you'll need to buy soon because the prices could rise in a hurry. Get on it. They won't last long.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.