Fly to Scandinavia for $349 Round Trip With This Airline's 9-Day Sale

It's been a good few weeks for travelers in need for a bargain-priced flight. Cheap flights to Hawaii and Mexico have been among the most alluring treks available. Add to that list deals to four destinations in Scandinavia.
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is running a sale from August 19-27 with flights from the US to Scandinavian nations for as little as $349 round trip. The BIG Fare Sale includes flights from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC with travel available from November 1 through June 10, 2020. The four destinations available in the sale are Copenhagen, Denmark; Helsinki, Finland; Oslo, Norway; and Stockholm, Sweden.
Here's a sampling of the low round-trip prices you'll find out of each departure city in the US.
- From Chicago to Copenhagen ($399), Helsinki ($399), Oslo ($399), Stockholm ($399)
- From Los Angeles to Copenhagen ($349), Helsinki ($399), Oslo ($349), Stockholm ($399)
- From Miami to Copenhagen ($399), Helsinki ($399), Oslo ($399), Stockholm ($399)
- From New York to Copenhagen ($399), Helsinki ($349), Oslo ($349), Stockholm ($349)
- From San Francisco to Copenhagen ($499), Helsinki ($449), Oslo ($449), Stockholm ($449)
- From Washington, DC to Copenhagen ($399), Helsinki ($349), Oslo ($349), Stockholm ($349)
The deals are all at the SAS Go Light fare level, which is the airline's version of a basic economy fare. The tickets allow you to travel with a carry-on and personal item but will not include a checked bag. The fares are also non-refundable. It's also worth noting that the airline offers SAS Youth Go Light fares at an even lower price, exclusively available to travelers under 26.
While it's not exactly peak travel season to northern countries for most of the travel window available in the sale, there are spring flights available. Additionally, there is a whole lot to enjoy about traveling to any of these countries during the winter months.
