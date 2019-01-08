Southwest Has $49 Flights in Massive New Year's Sale

The calendar has turned over, and it's time to start planning that sweet, sweet vacation time for the new year. It seems like every airline knows this because there are a lot of sales going right now. (That includes a two-day sale from JetBlue.) Southwest won't be left out of the party. The airline has announced a sale with one-flights for as little as $49.
The round-trip cost of the cheapest flights in the sale comes in as low as $97.96 if you purchase before midnight on January 24 when the sale ends. Cities in the sale include Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Tampa, and many others.
The fine print requires a 21-day advance purchase, with domestic flights available between January 29 and May 22. International flights are available between January 29 and March 6 and then again between April 23 and May 16, with the exception of flights to Puerto Rico. Those are available from January 29 to February 28 and then again between April 23 and May 16.
Southwest's sale may appear to compare well with cheap flights from budget airlines like Spirit or Frontier, but the airline doesn't have all the extra fees you'll encounter with a low-cost carrier. Two bags are included with your ticket, and there's no charge to change your flight.
So, find that place you absolutely have to get to this year (or the cheapest one that's still on your top-10 list) and use that vacation time wisely.
