Southwest's New Sale Has $49 Plane Tickets Across the U.S. This Fall

Now that summer is officially here, the race is on the squeeze as many beach days and long weekend trips onto your calendar as possible. Turns out it may also be a good time to start plotting out where you'll be headed this fall. That's because Southwest Airlines launched a three-day flight sale on Monday, featuring flights across the United States for as low as $49.
From now through 11:59pm PST on Thursday, the budget-friendly carrier is offering up a long list of discounted one-way flights this fall to just about every airport across the country. Of course, the cheapest tickets are for short flights within the same region, but there are also plenty of other deals to be had -- if you can book 'em before they're gone, that is. Southwest's official sale page has the full list of cheap flights (you can sort it by origin city), but we've rounded up the deals that stood out to us as strong fall vacation material.
15 Southwest Flight Deals Under $100
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Los Angeles to San Jose (and vice versa) for $54
- Las Vegas to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $59
- Milwaukee to Cleveland (and vice versa) for $59
- San Jose to Seattle (and vice versa) for $59
- San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $65
- Dallas to Oklahoma City (and vice versa) for $77
- Cincinnati to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $84
- Washington, DC to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $89
- Denver to San Antonio (and vice versa) for $89
- Boston to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $91
- Chicago to Detroit (and vice versa) for $94
- Houston to Denver (and vice versa) for $94
- Austin to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $98
- Minneapolis to St. Louis (and vice versa) for $99
By the way, there's also a $81 flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands ($156 the opposite way) and a $87 flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas ($184 the opposite way), if you're looking to get somewhere tropical.
Of course, the low prices come with some fine print to look over before you whip out your credit card. Most importantly, the deals are generally available on flights between September 3 and December 18, although it may vary a little bit by location. Southwest notes that blackout dates apply, too, so you may have to mess around with your desired travel dates a bit before you nail down the perfect trip. Yeah, it might end up being a bit of work, but at least you won't have to worry about checked baggage, thanks to Southwest's generous policy that allows you two bags for free.
With any luck, you'll be packing in no time.
