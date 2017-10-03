Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

Oktoberfest may have just wrapped up, but that doesn't mean Germany has completely run out of beer, or that Bavaria is any less beautiful than usual. In fact, it may be worth waiting to visit the country a bit later this year, because at the moment you can book flights there between now and January from a some US cities for as little as $300 roundtrip.
That's a lot of money saved to spend on schnitzel and schnapps.
The exceptionally affordable fares, which were first spotted by the folks at Scott's Cheap Flights, are available from Boston and New York to cities Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich. At the moment, the cheapest flights appear to be for travel dates between October and January 2018, but that may have changed by the time you read this.
As of this writing, the cheapest roundtrips on Google Flights were in December on Wow Air, departing both Boston and Newark for Frankfurt at just $300 a pop. However, there are also a number of very good December fares on Icelandair in the high $300s from both Newark and Boston to Berlin. In both cases, there's a layover in Iceland, but that's not so bad, especially if you feel like exploring the Nordic island nation by taking advantage of the either airline's spectacular stopover promotions. SCF reported that there were also a number of great fares to Germany during this same timeframe from Seattle, Denver, and Washington, D.C., but those appear to have disappeared (at least, for now).
As is the case whenever you fly on a budget airline like Wow or Icelandair, a la carte costs for baggage, food, and seat assignments can add up quickly. So, if you want to get the best bang for your buck, then it's wise to go with the flow and pack lightly (heads up: Wow Air charges for any and all carry-ons beyond a personal item).
Catch you on the autobahn.
