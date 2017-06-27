News

Delta Is Having a Big Sale for Canada's 150th Anniversary

cheap flights to Canada
Shutterstock

Delta wasn't just trying to send the internet into a tizzy with their manspreading cover of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The airline is putting on a serious sale in honor of Canada's 150th anniversary this year. 

The wide-ranging sale kicks off June 27 and will last through July 31, with discounts on flights to and from 11 destinations in Canada. That includes Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon.

Delta's promotional site says tickets start at $109 USD ($189 CAD) one-way for travel beginning September 5 up through December 20. However, at the time of publication, there are round-trip tickets available that run only $195 including fees and taxes. Though, like any sale, there's no guarantee the best prices are going to be around for long.

Screengrab Delta.com

To boot, flights on July 1 will be Canada Day-themed. That includes unspecified Canadian snacks, which we can assume will be styrofoam cups full of maple syrup and poutine served in an ice skate. 

Also, you'll probably find a copy of Mr. Trudeau's issue of Sky in your seat front pocket. Who knows, maybe there's a centerfold. 

To take advantage of the deal, head to delta.com/150.

Screengrab Delta.com

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

