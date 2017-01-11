News

Drop Everything, JetBlue is Flying to Roundtrip Cuba for Just $135

By Published On 10/20/2016 By Published On 10/20/2016
cheap flights to cuba
Delpixel / Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

JetBlue is launching non-stop service to Havana, Cuba from New York City and Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November and the flights are starting off pretty cheap. They're one of many airlines that have begun regular service to Cuba since travel restrictions loosened up back in March.

While it might not be the spot to hit if your vacations require modern conveniences like abundant wi-fi, trips to Cuba can be done on the cheap right now with deals like this popping up fairly regularly. (Earlier this week, Southwest offered $59 flights.)

cheap flights to cuba
Jetblue.com screengrab

The best part of these cheap JetBlue fares is that there aren't many restrictions on dates. The lowest prices are basically universal, with the exception of holidays. Though if you're hoping to get away this weekend, you'll need to wait. Service from New York City doesn't begin until Nov. 28, while service from Fort Lauderdale begins Nov. 30.

A roundtrip ticket from Fort Lauderdale is currently running a reasonable $135, while flights from New York City are going for $205 (and may be climbing, since earlier on Thursday they were seen as low as $198).

To take advantage of the cheap flights, use the JetBlue Best Fare Finder and make sure you fall into one of the 12 categories that permits travel to Cuba. Then, don't forget to leave a little extra space in your bag, because Cuban cigars and rum are now legal in the U.S.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's Why We Call Dollars 'Bucks'

related

READ MORE
Lyft Is Giving Away 10,000 Free Rides If You Drink Too Much Over the Holidays

related

READ MORE
The Election Fallout Bizarrely Resulted in Cheap Flights to Canada and Mexico

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like