Drop Everything, JetBlue is Flying to Roundtrip Cuba for Just $135

A roundtrip ticket from Fort Lauderdale is currently running a reasonable $135, while flights from New York City are going for $205 (and may be climbing, since earlier on Thursday they were seen as low as $198).

To take advantage of the cheap flights, use the JetBlue Best Fare Finder and make sure you fall into one of the 12 categories that permits travel to Cuba. Then, don't forget to leave a little extra space in your bag, because Cuban cigars and rum are now legal in the U.S.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.