You Can Book a Roundtrip Flight to the Dominican Republic for $283 Right Now
Flights for March, April and May travel are currently about half their usual price.
If winter gloominess is making you question your choice to live in a part of the world that has cold winters, we're happy to share a fresh Caribbean flight deal that might be just the ticket for your wanderlust.
The fine folks at Going (formerly Scott's Cheap Flights) first reported this week on nonstop flights from New York (JFK Airport) to Santiago de Los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic (Aeropuerto Internacional del Cibao) being roughly half their usual price for March, April and May travel. According to Going, JetBlue flights are coming in just under $300, as low as $283.
Based on Google Flights data, the cheap flights aren't limited to JetBlue, either. We identified similarly priced nonstop flights from competitor airlines including United and Delta during the same time period from JFK as well as Newark.
Below are some sample flights we found:
While other destinations like Punta Cana and Santo Domingo tend to get more tourism buzz as far as this gorgeous Caribbean island is concerned, there is plenty to do in and near Santiago as well. In fact, a newly-built highway is now directly connecting Santiago to the coastal town of Puerto Plata.
If Punta Cana is more your speed—after all, they are about to get a brand new massive theme park this spring—flights there are also looking to be on the cheaper side for spring travel, too. Roundtrip flights between JFK to the Punta Cana International Airport are starting around $365 between late April and early May on airlines including JetBlue, United, and American, though these deals are much fewer and farther between than the Santiago flights.
If you want to secure this cheap flight to the DR, you'll have to move fast. Airfare this low tends to shift quickly, and you may need to be flexible with travel dates to secure the best price. Also, of course, note that this discounted airfare often does not come with many bells or whistles, so those may cost extra.
