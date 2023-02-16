You Can Book a Roundtrip Flight to the Dominican Republic for $283 Right Now

If winter gloominess is making you question your choice to live in a part of the world that has cold winters, we're happy to share a fresh Caribbean flight deal that might be just the ticket for your wanderlust.

The fine folks at Going (formerly Scott's Cheap Flights) first reported this week on nonstop flights from New York (JFK Airport) to Santiago de Los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic (Aeropuerto Internacional del Cibao) being roughly half their usual price for March, April and May travel. According to Going, JetBlue flights are coming in just under $300, as low as $283.

Based on Google Flights data, the cheap flights aren't limited to JetBlue, either. We identified similarly priced nonstop flights from competitor airlines including United and Delta during the same time period from JFK as well as Newark.

Below are some sample flights we found: