Take 23% Off Flights to Iceland & Europe in a Sale This Week

It's the point of the year when we can all still recall our resolutions, and most people still have some intention of making good on those promises.

If your resolutions are travel-related, Play, a budget airline from Iceland that began flights out of the US less than a year ago, has a sale that may get you headed in the right direction. Through January 7, you can take 23% off flights to its destinations across Europe, all of which run through Iceland.

Play flies out of three US airports and will add one more in April, with Virginia's IAD joining Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), and New York (SWF). Flights from those airports head to appealing locations like Reykjavik, Paris, London, Berlin, Copenhagen, and many other European destinations.

To get 23% off a flight, use the promo code "PLAY2023" at the Play site. There are, of course, restrictions. You can only get the discount when booking round-trip flights to Iceland, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Gothenburg, Hamburg, London, Liverpool, Stockholm, and Paris.

The travel dates available vary by destination and departure cities, with each route having its own day-of-the-week restrictions, as well. All of those terms can be seen here. But travel dates are available as soon as January 17 and as late as May 24.

Play's flights are already pretty cheap. That's kind of the idea behind the airline. I found round-trip flights from Boston to Reykjavik for $270 without the discount. Nonetheless, Play is a budget airline. That means your fare covers your fare, and that's pretty much it. Food, seat selection, and bags will cost you extra. So, do the math on everything you want to add to your fare before you click "buy." You might still wind up with a heavily discounted vacation to start the new year.