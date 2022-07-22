You Can Score Roundtrip Flights to Florida for $78 Right Now

Extend your summer, or add a vacation to your fall calendar without breaking the bank. Right now, you can get roundtrip flights to Florida for as little as $78. First flagged by Scott’s Cheap Flights and reported by The Points Guy, the deals are applicable to trips to West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

Airlines that are offering these ultra low fares right now are Delta, JetBlue, Breeze, and United. You’ll be able to find tickets at low prices from New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Boston. Make sure to book directly through the airline websites in the next few days—the prices will not be guaranteed to stay low beyond that. Travel dates for this deal are between August and November 2022.

You’ll be able to find $78 round trip flights for the below routes:

New Orleans, Louisiana to West Palm Beach, Florida

Charleston, South Carolina to Orlando, Florida

North Canton, Ohio to Tampa, Florida

Richmond, Virginia to Tampa, Florida



There are also flights between other major cities to top destinations in Florida, with slightly higher roundtrip fares. You can get from Newark, New Jersey to Palm Beach for $108, and New York City to Jacksonville for $138. You can also find dozens of options for under $200.

You can use Google Flights to explore the best dates, destinations, and fares. As always with these low-priced flights, to get the best rate you’ll need to be flexible with your travel dates between August and November. Not sure what to do down in Florida? Don't worry, Thrillist has plenty of suggestions no matter which city you land in.